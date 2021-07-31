Germany's Laschet attends WWII revolt observances in Poland

“Germany must always be aware of its historical responsibility for Poland's freedom and independence,” Laschet said.

Germany was a great advocate of Poland's joining the European Union in 2004 and is attentive to the current rule-of-law conflicts between the right-wing Polish government in Warsaw and the EU's leading bodies.

Laschet visited a monument to the children who fought in the Warsaw Rising and attended a Mass and a roll-call ceremony, where Poland’s President Andrzej Duda gave a speech.

On Sunday, exactly 77 years since the start of Warsaw's two-month devastating struggle against the occupying Nazi German forces, Laschet was to visit the Warsaw Rising Museum. Poland is marking the anniversary with wreath-laying ceremonies, prayers and concerts.

The revolt ended in the surrender of the Polish Home Army resistance fighters. Some 10,000 fighters and up to 200,000 residents were killed in the struggle and the German bombings. The Germans expelled the remaining residents, sending many to death camps like Auschwitz, and destroyed the city, believing it would never rise from the rubble or be Poland’s capital again.