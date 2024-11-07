Germany's leader expected to lead country with minority government after coalition collapse

Germany’s leader is expected to lead the country with a minority government after the collapse of the coalition
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz leaves a statement after a meeting with government leaders in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz leaves a statement after a meeting with government leaders in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Nation & World
Updated 1 minute ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dramatically fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats in a late-night move after a marathon of crisis meetings, the three remaining ministers of the Free Democrats also resigned later at night effectively leading to the government coalition's collapse.

However, in another unexpected turn of events, Transport Minister Volker Wissing from the Free Democrats took back last night's resignation and told reporters on Thursday morning in Berlin that after talking to Scholz, he had decided to stay on as minister and leave the party instead.

Lindner will receive his certificate of dismissal from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday afternoon and, to ensure a smooth transition, a successor will likely be named right after. The posts of the research and justice ministers who resigned may also be filled Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

Scholz announced late Wednesday that he would seek a vote of confidence on Jan. 15 that he said might lead to an early election as soon as March — which otherwise would have been be due next September.

Scholz had accused Lindner of breaching his trust and publicly calling for a fundamentally different economic policy, including what the chancellor said would be tax cuts worth billions for a few top earners while at the same time cutting pensions for all retirees.

“That is not decent,” Scholz said.

Scholz's left-leaning Social Democrats will now effectively lead a minority government with the remaining coalition partner, the environmentalist Greens.

The chancellor announced late Wednesday that he would reach out to the leader of the biggest opposition leader in parliament, Friedrich Merz from the center-right Christian Democrats, to confer on possible ways of strengthening the economy and defense, and passing important legislation through parliament.

The collapse of the coalition came after weeks of disputes among the coalition partners over ways to boost the country's ailing economy.

Lindner's pro-business Free Democrats had rejected tax increases or changes to Germany’s strict self-imposed limits on running up debt. Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens wanted to see major state investment and rejected the Free Democrats’ proposals to cut welfare programs.

However, pushing through new legislation and plugging the billion-euro hole in the 2025 budget won't become easier for Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens as their government no longer has a majority in parliament.

The governor of the German state of Bavaria, Markus Söder, a leading figure in Germany’s center-right opposition, said that an early election should be held earlier than March.

"No more time can be lost now,” Söder wrote on X, calling for a new vote and government quickly. “There must be no tactical delays.”

Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in Berlin, Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement after a meeting with government leaders in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner makes a press statement following his dismissal by the Federal Chancellor in Berlin, Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner makes a press statement following his dismissal by the Federal Chancellor in Berlin, Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, right, gets into his limousine in front of the Reichstag building after his dismissal by the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a parliamentary group meeting in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Parts of the Reichstag building with the Bundestag and the Paul Löbe House in Berlin's government district are reflected in the Spree at night, early Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, from left, joins Bijan Djir-Sarai, Free Democratic Party Secretary General, and Christian Dürr, Chairman of the Free Democratic Party parliamentary group, for a press statement after his dismissal by the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Bank of England is set to cut interest rates despite potential new...
2
Paul George gets booed in his return to LA for the 1st time since...
3
Stock market today: Asian shares bounce after Trump's victory as focus...
4
When should kids start using social media? Australia's government...
5
Israel passes law that would allow it to deport the families of...