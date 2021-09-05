Germany's Merkel expresses support for Laschet as successor

The Social Democrats’ success in the polls is helped by the relative popularity of their candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also vice chancellor in Merkel’s coalition government.

At a press conference with Laschet, Merkel said in the next three weeks “a full commitment is needed on all levels, both from the government and the campaigners.”

“There are a lot of things we need to do at the same time: there's the coronavirus, the floods and then there is also the election,” Merkel said, adding that “I think that together we will do it well — and Armin Laschet knows he has my support.”

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, and Armin Laschet, foreground left, candidate for chancellor of the CDU/CSU and chairman of the CDU, listen to Petra Beckefeld, right, from the road construction company Strassen, as they visit areas affected by flooding, in Hagen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Oliver Berg/Pool Photo via AP Credit: Oliver Berg Credit: Oliver Berg