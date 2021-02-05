Germany's Merkel stands by backing for Russia gas pipeline

Merkel insisted that the European Union is able to ensure that it won’t become “unilaterally dependent” on Russia but pointed to a long history of gas deliveries from Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Merkel has said she wants to talk to the new U.S. administration about the issue but objects to “extraterritorial sanctions.”

Speaking after a videoconference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel downplayed differences on the issue between the two European heavyweights.

“It's clear that this is a controversial project that is being discussed in Europe," she said Friday. “But I think that, with the framework I have named, we can reach common solutions.”

Macron indicated that he at least won't oppose the pipeline project.

"I had questions at the beginning, we coordinated, a decision has been made and I am in full solidarity,” he said.