Germany's Merkel urges lawmakers to support pandemic bill

The speech to parliament came as the country recorded 25,831 new cases of COVID-19 overnight and 247 additional deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute disease control center.

The emergency brake being proposed would apply in regions with more than 100 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It would mandate the implementation of a uniform set of rules imposed by the federal government, entailing the closure of stores, cultural and sports facilities, limits on personal contacts and nighttime curfews.

It seeks to end the patchwork of measures that have characterized the pandemic response across Germany’s 16 states.

In Germany, lockdown measures are decided at a state level and many have expressed frustration and confusion in recent months as governors interpreted rules agreed with the federal government in different ways, despite having similar infection rates.

Under the legislation, states would be free to set more flexible rules in regions with fewer than 100 new cases each week per 100,000 inhabitants.

Currently, Germany nationwide is just above 160 cases each week per 100,000 residents.

“Intensive care physicians are making one call after another for help. Who are we if we leave these calls unheard?” Merkel asked. “We cannot be permitted to leave the doctors and nurses alone.”

The lower house of parliament is expected to vote on the bill next week, with the upper house to follow.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her speech during a parliament session about a new law to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a parliament session about a new law to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjust her face mask after her speech during a parliament session about a new law to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her seat after her speech during a parliament session about a new law to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, arrives for a parliament session about a new law to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Bundestag at the Reichstags building in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask as she arrives for a parliament session about a new law to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Bundestag at the Reichstags building in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber