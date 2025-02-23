Germany's Merz claims victory for his conservatives as the far right is projected to finish 2nd

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s conservatives are on course for a lackluster victory in a national election Sunday, while Alternative for Germany nearly doubled its support, the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II
By GEIR MOULSON – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — German opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservatives were on course for a lackluster victory in a national election Sunday, while Alternative for Germany nearly doubled its support, the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, projections showed.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his center-left Social Democrats after what he called “a bitter election result.” Projections for ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place with its worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election.

It wasn't immediately clear how easy it will be for Merz to put together a coalition government.

The election took place seven months earlier than originally planned after Scholz's unpopular coalition collapsed in November, three years into a term that was increasingly marred by infighting. There was widespread discontent and not much enthusiasm for any of the candidates.

The projections, based on exit polls and partial counting, put support for Merz's Union bloc at just under 29% and Alternative for Germany, or AfD, about 20% — roughly double its result from 2021.

They put support for Scholz’s Social Democrats at just over 16%, far lower than in the last election. The environmentalist Greens, their remaining partners in the outgoing government, were on 12-13%.

Out of three smaller parties, one — the hard-left Left Party — appeared certain to win seats in parliament with up to 9% of the vote. Two other parties, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, hovered around the threshold of the 5% support needed to win seats.

Whether Merz will need one or two partners to form a coalition will depend on how many parties get into parliament.

“I am aware of the responsibility,” Merz said. "I am also aware of the scale of the task that now lies ahead of us. I approach it with the utmost respect, and I know that it will not be easy.”

“The world out there isn't waiting for us, and it isn't waiting for long-drawn-out coalition talks and negotiations,” he told cheering supporters. “We must now become capable of acting quickly again."

AfD’s candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, said that “we have become the second-strongest force."

She said that her party is "open for coalition negotiations" with Merz's party, and that "otherwise, no change of policy is possible in Germany." But Merz has repeatedly and categorically ruled out working with AfD, as have other mainstream parties.

The Social Democrats' general secretary, Matthias Miersch, suggested that the defeat was no surprise after three years of the unpopular government. "This election wasn't lost in the last eight weeks," he said.

The election was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe's biggest economy and with pressure to curb migration. It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe's alliance with the United States.

Germany is the most populous country in the 27-nation European Union and a leading member of NATO. It has been Ukraine's second-biggest weapons supplier, after the U.S. It will be central to shaping the continent's response to the challenges of the coming years, including the Trump administration's confrontational foreign and trade policy.

More than 59 million people in the nation of 84 million were eligible to elect the 630 members of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, who will take their seats under the glass dome of Berlin's landmark Reichstag building.

Associated Press journalist Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.

A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Volunteers prepare postal votes during the German national election in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Volunteers prepare postal votes during the German national election in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Volunteers prepare postal votes during the German national election in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A young woman in traditional Black Forest costume with a Bollenhut (Bollenhat) stands in the voting booth at a polling station in Gutach, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), casts his vote at a polling station Arnsberg-Niedereimer, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Friedrich Merz, center, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and and his wife Charlotte Merz, right, cast their vote at a polling station in Arnsberg-Niedereimer, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz casts his vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives with his wife Britta Ernst to cast their vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Candidate for chancellor and leader of the AfD (Alternative for Germany) parliamentary group, Alice Weidel talks to presenters Andreas Wunn and Dunja Hayali, right, in an interview on the ZDF morning show "moma vor der Wahl", in Berlin, Friday Feb. 21, 2025. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Robert Habeck, candidate for Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks at a campaign event of Alliance 90/The Greens in Hamburg, Friday Feb. 21, 2025, ahead of the elections Sunday. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Residents arrive to cast a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gesa Schoenwolff casts her vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Philipp-Moritz Jenne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gesa Schoenwolff, right, casts her vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Philipp-Moritz Jenne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A German national flag waves on top of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The governor of the German state of Bavaria and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, right, casts his vote at a polling station in Nuremberg, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The sun rises at the Brandenburg Gate early morning on the day of Germany's national election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

View of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

