Germany's new parliament elects Social Democrat as speaker

The new speaker, Baerbel, Bas, has been a member of the Bundestag since 2009. Bas, 53, was a deputy leader of her party’s parliamentary group in the last parliament and its spokesperson on health, education and research.

She told fellow lawmakers Tuesday that she would work for fairer representation of women in parliament. Bas is only the third woman to head the Bundestag since its creation in 1949.

“The responsibility has by far not been spread fairly on all shoulders,” she said.

While the Bundestag has more female members following last month's election, women are still a long way from reaching parity in the national legislature. More than a third, or 34.7%, of the new lawmakers are women compared to 31.4% in the previous parliament, according to German news agency dpa.

Bas emphasized that even though parliament does not yet reflect the full diversity of German society, the new Bundestag has become more diverse, with more immigrant lawmakers and younger members, too.

She vowed to protect the lower house against hatred and promised, “I will defend democracy against its enemies.”

The three parties that hope to form Germany’s new government said last week they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.

The Social Democrats, environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal earlier this month, which set out their priorities but left many open questions.

German coalition talks are an elaborate affair, producing an agreement that sets out details of the government’s program for its four-year term. They have tended to get longer over the years as the country’s political landscape has fragmented, meaning that elections rarely produce parliamentary majorities for traditional allies.

If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor would be Olaf Scholz, who propelled the Social Democrats to a narrow election victory on Sept. 26. He is the vice chancellor and finance minister in the current government.

Caption Lawmakers attend the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands next to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Baerbel Bas, center, reacts after she was elected new parliament president during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.(Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Lawmakers attend the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks around during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Baerbel Bas, center, speaks after she was elected new parliament president during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.(Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption File-In Sept. 26, 2021 taken photo clouds drift over the Reichstag building with the German parliament in Berlin. The parliament gather for the first plenary session after the elections. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption Social democratic candidate for chancellor Olaf School, right, talks to FDP general secretary Volker Wissing during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber