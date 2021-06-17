Germany's, Poland's leaders mark 1991 treaty with talks

“And we don’t want a ‘two-speed Europe’ that would foreseeably reduce Poland and other countries in central and eastern Europe to second-class members,” Maas wrote.

“In short, we must build new bridges between Germany and Poland, between west and east in Europe – just like 30 years ago,” Maas wrote.

The treaty was signed in 1991 by then-German chancellor, Helmut Kohl, and Poland's premier, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki. It came two years after Poland shed Moscow's dominance and embarked on forging its independent West-oriented policy.

One of the main goals was to establish good, stable relations with its western neighbor, and put aside the long history of conflicts and warfare, including Nazi Germany's brutal occupation of Poland during World War II. Berlin was a strong advocate of including Poland in Western structures like NATO, which it joined in 1999, and the EU, which it joined in 2004.