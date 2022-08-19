Germany's Scholz questioned over handling of tax scam

Friedrich Merz of the center-right Christian Democrats told the business daily Handelsblatt on Friday that when a big bank faces a large tax demand from the city and wants to meet with the mayor "then you don't forget what was said during the conversation.”
Dozens of bankers are being investigated in connection with cum-ex share transactions that are said to have cost the German government billions of euros.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, arrives for a meeting of a parliamentary investigation committee in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers’ questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city. At left is the government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
A plastic sign with the text 'Olaf Scholz witness' stands in front of a seat on the Senate bench before the start of a meeting of the parliamentary investigation committee in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers’ questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
