Germany's Scholz vows that 'we will win' fight against COVID

Scholz, who took over from longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, declared that "we have no time to waste" as he opened a presentation of his three-party coalition government's agenda.

Scholz takes office as Germany is grappling with its biggest wave of infections of the pandemic so far. There are signs that restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infections, and the new chancellor said the country is well-placed to fulfill a pledge made in November to get 30 million vaccine shots in arms by the end of this year.