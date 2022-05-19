Germany's Schroeder loses office amid anger over Russia ties

He is chairman of the supervisory board of Russian state energy company Rosneft and also has been involved with the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects.

Earlier this year, his office staff quit and Schroeder faced a fresh wave of outrage from former political allies after The New York Times quoted him saying that a massacre in Bucha, a community outside Ukraine's capital, “has to be investigated” but he didn’t think orders to kill Ukrainian civilians would have come from Putin, a longtime friend.

Saskia Esken, the co-leader of the Social Democrats, last month urged Schroeder to leave the party.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner welcomed Thursday's decision, tweeting that “a former chancellor who today lobbies openly for Putin's criminal rule shouldn't be provided with an office by taxpayers for this.”

___

Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption A portrait of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, left, by German artist Joerg Immendorff is displayed as part of the 'Chancellors Gallery' at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Germany's three governing parties plan to strip former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of his office and staff after he maintained and defended his long-standing ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption A portrait of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, left, by German artist Joerg Immendorff is displayed as part of the 'Chancellors Gallery' at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Germany's three governing parties plan to strip former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of his office and staff after he maintained and defended his long-standing ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber