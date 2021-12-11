Germany's Social Democrats elect top three party leaders

Esken was first elected as party leader two years ago when she led together with Norbert Walter-Borjans, who did not run again this time.

At Saturday's convention, Klingbeil, told the roughly 600 delegates “we’ve unleashed this country after 16 years, and we’ve unleashed it from the mustiness of the conservatives,” and recalled the party's long polling slump.

“We were written off, we were pitied,” he said. “But we never gave up, never, at any time.”

Klingbeil added that the victory in Germany's federal election was a great opportunity to shape a “social democratic decade.”

His co-leader Esken told the delegates “we will change this country, we will strengthen it, and we will make it more just.”

