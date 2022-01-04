Germany's Steinmeier on course for 2nd term as president

The Greens were the last of the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's new government to endorse Steinmeier, who was a longtime member of Scholz's center-left Social Democrats.

The president will be elected on Feb. 13 by a special assembly made up of the members of parliament's lower house and representatives of Germany's 16 states. The Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats — the third party in Scholz's coalition — are expected to have a majority in the assembly.