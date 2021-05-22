Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

After acts from 26 countries perform their songs Saturday night, they are awarded points by panels of music industry experts in each competing nation and by members of the public voting by phone, text message or via the contest's app. The winner takes home a glass microphone trophy and a potential career boost.

The two favorites among bookmakers couldn't be more different. One is Maneskin, an Italian band whose blend of funk and rock channels the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The other is Barbara Pravi, a French singer whose style harks back to Edith Piaf.

Pravi's song "Voila," is a restrained ballad, but there is still plenty of the over-the-top spectacle that has become Eurovision's trademark.

Norway's singer Andreas Haukeland, whose stage name TIX is a reference to growing up with Tourette syndrome, sings his song “Fallen Angel” in a pair of giant white wings while chained to four prancing devils.

Cyprus' Elena Tsagrinou is flanked by four dancers in skin-tight red costumes as she perfoms “El Diablo,” a song that has ignited protests among Orthodox Christians on the Mediterranean island who claims it glorifies satanic worship. Tsagrinou says it's about an abusive relationship.

San Marino has enlisted the help of U.S. rapper Flo Rida to join performer Senhit in her bid to win the title for the first time for the tiny city-state surrounded by Italy.

Members of Iceland's entry are hoping to be allowed out of isolation to watch the final at Rotterdam's Ahoy Arena.

"I don’t see why we shouldn’t, because we’ve been quarantining for a week and we all tested negative except for one member,” Freyr said.

Barbara Pravi from France performs during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Maneskin from Italy perform during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Maneskin from Italy perform during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Dadi og Gagnamagnid from Iceland perform via video link during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A member of Dadi og Gagnamagnid tested positive for COVID-19 and the band made the decision to withdraw from performing in this year's live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Flo Rida performs during rehearsals for the San Marino entry at the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong