'Get up!' Pope prays that Lebanon can get back on its feet

Francis referred to a Biblical passage in which Jesus takes the hand of a young girl on her deathbed and says “Get up!”

“May God take Lebanon by the hand and tell it: ‘Get up!’” the Vatican quoted Francis as saying.

In Mikati’s meeting with the Vatican secretary of state, the talks concerned the hope that “justice, necessary reforms and the support of the international community help to resolve the problems,” a Vatican statement said.

Mikati’s government, which was formed on Sept. 10, has been paralyzed for weeks — unable to meet because of deep divisions over the investigation into the port blast and a diplomatic dispute with the Gulf Arab states.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese pound has continued to slide, hitting new lows this week amid staggering inflation and soaring poverty. Lebanon’s spiraling financial crisis started in late 2019 and has rapidly worsened, compounded by the port blast and pandemic.

Mikati’s government hasn't met since mid-October after Hezbollah-backed ministers called for the removal of the lead investigator into the blast and threatened to boycott Cabinet meetings until their demands are met, leading to the current paralysis.

___

Zeina Karam contributed to this report from Beirut.