dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ghana says it has detected omicron variant in at airport

Nation & World
By FRANCIS KOKUTSE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Ghana says that its scientists have detected cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in passengers who arrived in the country on Nov. 21

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana says that its scientists have detected cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in passengers who arrived in the country on Nov. 21.

The cases were detected at the Kotoka International Airport in the capital, Accra, after tests were conducted on incoming passengers, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said Wednesday.

“We have not seen any omicron within the community of Ghana,” he said, according to tests in the country. But, he added, the danger is that omicron could be incubating in Ghana.

Weekly samples of 200 passengers arriving at the airport detected that 28% from Nigeria and South Africa had the variant, said William Ampofo, a virologist at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, where the sequencing was done.

In Other News
1
Vaccine champions Spain, Portugal focus on the reluctant few
2
ABC's Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin about set shooting
3
Live updates: Slovakia may give cash to some who get vaccine
4
5th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright's death
5
US manufacturing activity grows in November
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top