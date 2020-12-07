Ghana votes for president in test of country's stability

President Akufo-Addo voted in his constituency at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

He said that reports of the electoral process pointed to a fluid and peaceful process, and he was hopeful that the contest would progress that way, according to Ghana News Agency.

He encouraged all eligible Ghanaians to exercise their rights in a peaceful manner to consolidate the democratic gains the country had made since 1992.

Former president John Mahama voted in his Bole constituency and described the process as simple and very smooth, though he said it was too early to make a clear assessment given some reports of difficulties in other parts of the country.

Many hope Ghana's election will remain peaceful, although there have been reports of a couple of armed attacks in the north and central region. More than 62,000 security personnel have been dispatched to maintain law and order at polling stations, said Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

In a state broadcast Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said, it was his responsibility to guarantee the peace of the nation and said it is crucial that today’s voting be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security, without intimidation and violence.

“The Ghanaian people are entitled to go about the exercise of their civic duties in peace and in freedom,” he said, adding that the security services have assured him that they have made adequate preparations.

“They have assured me of their determination to carry out their duties without fear or favor. Improper behavior by any citizen, no matter their political color, will not be tolerated,” he said.

Both Akufo-Addo and former president Mahama have campaigned on anti-corruption platforms, while trading accusations against each other.

First-time voter, 18-year Rebecca Sefakor Aryee told The Associated Press she was voting but that she didn't feel her vote would count for much.

“I was forced by my uncle to come ... there is so much corruption among the politicians and voting will not bring any change," she said.

Real estate developer, Kwabena Nyarko said “there is nothing different from this election with the others," with the various parties having swapped roles in the ruling position over the past two elections.

In his Sunday address, Akufo-Addo added: “The entire world is looking up to us to maintain our status as a beacon of democracy, peace, and stability. In this 4th Republic, we have had the longest, uninterrupted period of stable, constitutional governance in our history, banishing the specter of instability that disfigured the early years of our nation’s existence, and the benefits are showing.”

Former president Mahama at a rally over the weekend told the crowd, “this election is a rescue mission from a president who has lost every idea to help build the country and have been accused of corrupt practices all over.”

Electoral commission chair Jean Mensa has promised a credible, fair, orderly and peaceful election.

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Accra, Ghana, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Voters lined up early in Ghana to cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections likely to test the West African nation's credentials as one of the most politically stable countries on the continent. (AP Photo/Ofoe Amegavie) Credit: Ofoe Amegavie Credit: Ofoe Amegavie