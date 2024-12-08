Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to his opposition rival

Ghana’s vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, has conceded to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the country's presidential election, ahead of the official announcement
A woman with her child prepares her ballot in the general elections in Accra, Ghana, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman with her child prepares her ballot in the general elections in Accra, Ghana, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Nation & World
By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and CHINEDU ASADU – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told a press briefing that the people of Ghana voted for change, and he respects that decision “with all humility.”

“I’ve just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

Bawumia was running as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, or NPP, which has struggled to resolve the economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Electoral commission volunteers wait for the opening of the polling stations for the general elections in Accra, Ghana, Saturday, December 7, 2024 (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Syria latest: Syrians celebrate Bashar Assad's fall as his whereabouts...
2
The spiritual heart of Paris awakens: Notre Dame hosts first Mass since...
3
Syrian government falls to fast-moving rebels, ending 50 years of iron...
4
The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an...
5
Milan's Brera boosts its cultural cachet with an overdue modern art...