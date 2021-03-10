Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions 'degrading,' says brother

Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial in July on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. The British socialite has been in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since she was arrested last July, and she has lost two bail requests — including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December — because she was deemed a flight risk.

Her brother Ian Maxwell told the BBC Wednesday he was worried about her health and ability to prepare for her trial because of the conditions she was held in.