Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

Her summation came at the start of the fourth week of a trial that was originally projected to last six weeks.

It will be followed by defense arguments, when Maxwell's team will once again go back to the idea that she was made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 59, was supported in court by four siblings who sat next to one another in the first row of spectators.

Moe faced the jury as Maxwell, in a black mask and white sweater, sat behind her at the defense table and wrote notes, occasionally turning the pages of a notebook.

The prosecutor told jurors that Maxwell was a "posh, smiling age-appropriate woman” who provided cover for Epstein's “creepy” behavior.

Maxwell has been jailed without bail since her arrest in July 2020. Judge Alison J. Nathan has denied her bail repeatedly, despite her lawyer's arguments that the pledge of her $22.5 million estate and a willingness to be watched 24 hours a day by armed guards would guarantee her appearance in court.

The closings came after two dozen prosecution witnesses testified, including four women who say they were abused by Epstein with the help of Maxwell when they were teenagers.

A two-day defense presentation included former Epstein employees who had fond memories of Maxwell. It also included testimony from a memory expert, who said memories are particularly vulnerable to corruption as time passes.