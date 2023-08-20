Giannis boots a long-distance shot on goal and breaks into Ronaldo-like celebration

It turns out that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a deft scoring touch on the court — and the pitch
Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It turns out that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a deft scoring touch on the court — and the pitch.

Antetokounmpo, a minority owner of Nashville SC of the MLS, was on the field Saturday night before the start of his team's Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, playfully taking shots on goal.

Antetokounmpo, who purchased a stake in the club in March, delighted the fans by burying a shot from distance and emulating the goal celebration of another superstar from the world of soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 7-foot, “Greek Soccer Freak,” who has scored more than 16,000 points in his NBA career, found the back of the net with a shot from near midfield. He sprinted toward the middle of the pitch, jumped and hit the landing while thrusting his arms out at his hips. He repeated the celebration a second time.

Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles, was professional soccer player in Nigeria.

Other Nashville SC minority owners include actress Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

Antetokounmpo is not playing for Greece in the Basketball World Cup as he recovers from left knee surgery earlier this summer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Buccaneers QB John Wolford taken to a hospital with a neck injury...
2
Hilary downgraded to Category 2 hurricane as Mexico and California...
3
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass...
4
Messi scores 10th goal in 7 games as Inter Miami takes early lead vs...
5
Hope is hard to let go after Maui fire, as odds wane over reuniting...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top