Giant plumes of smoke dot Southern California skies as crews fight several major wildfires

In Orange County, firefighters used bulldozers, helicopters and planes to control a rapidly spreading blaze called the Airport Fire that started Monday and spread to about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) in only a few hours. The blaze was ignited by a spark from heavy equipment being used by public workers, officials said.

By Tuesday night, it had charred more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) and was heading over mountainous terrain into neighboring Riverside County with no containment, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi. It burned some communications towers on top of a peak, though so far officials said they did not have reports of the damage disrupting police or fire communication signals in the area.

Concialdi said the fire was burning away from homes in Orange County, but there are 36 recreational cabins in the area. He said authorities don’t yet know if the cabins were damaged or destroyed by the blaze.

Two firefighters who suffered heat-related injuries and a resident who suffered from smoke inhalation were treated at a hospital and released.

Sherri Fankhauser, her husband and her daughter set up lawn chairs and were watching helicopters make water drops on a flaming hillside a few hundred yards away from their Trabuco Canyon home on Tuesday.

They didn’t evacuate even though their street had been under a mandatory evacuation order since Monday. A neighbor did help Fankhauser's 89-year-old mother-in-law evacuate, Fankhauser said. The flames died down last night but flared up again in the morning.

“You can see fire coming over the ridge now,” Fankhauser said Tuesday afternoon. “It's getting a little scarier now."

She said she trusted the crews would get things under control and that firefighters were keeping them informed.

Another blaze, the Bridge Fire, in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest, wasn’t contained at all as of Tuesday and officials ordered residents of Wrightwood to leave.

Meanwhile, in the San Bernardino National Forest, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, some 65,600 homes and buildings were under threat by the Line Fire, including those under mandatory evacuations and those under evacuation warnings, nearly double the number from the previous day.

Residents along the southern edge of Big Bear Lake were told to leave the area Tuesday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear how many people were affected in the area, which is a popular destination for anglers, bikers and hikers.

The blaze had charred more than 51 square miles (132 square kilometers) of grass and brush and blanketed the area with a thick cloud of dark smoke Tuesday. The acrid air prompted several districts in the area to close schools through the end of the week because of safety concerns. Three firefighters have been injured since the blaze was reported Thursday, state fire managers said.

The fire was 14% contained and was affecting small mountain towns where Southern California residents ski in the winter and mountain bike in the summer.

Other major fires were burning across the West, including in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, where about 20,000 people had to flee a blaze outside Reno.

California firefighters hope to gain the upper hand as cooler weather moves into the state later in the week. An excessive heat warning issued for the Los Angeles area will expire Tuesday night.

In Northern California, a fire measuring less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) that started Sunday burned at least 30 homes and commercial buildings and destroyed 40 to 50 vehicles in Clearlake City, 110 miles (117 kilometers) north of San Francisco, officials said. Roughly 4,000 people were forced to evacuate by the so-called Boyles Fire, which was about 50% contained Tuesday night.

In Nevada, the uncontained Davis Fire burning about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) outside Reno grew to about 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) after igniting Sunday. The fire, which burned at least one home and threatened dozens more, originated in the Davis Creek Regional Park in the Washoe Valley and was spreading through heavy timber and brush, firefighters said.

An emergency declaration issued for Washoe County by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Sunday said about 20,000 people were evacuated from neighborhoods, businesses, parks and campgrounds.

More than 600 firefighters in the area held their own Tuesday but were bracing for worsening weather conditions Wednesday, which could see dangerously strong winds and dry conditions. The National Weather Service in Reno said it was the first time in five years and only the sixth time in history that they’ve labeled the threat as a “particularly dangerous situation.”

All off-duty firefighters in the Reno area have been ordered back to work Wednesday.

“I’ve never done that in the 12 years I’ve been chief,” Truckee Meadows Fire Chief Charles Moore said Tuesday.

Rodríguez reported from San Francisco.

