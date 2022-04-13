Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field

“You feel a sense of pride to be out there,” Nakken said at the time. “Me personally, it’s the best place to watch a game, that’s for sure.”

The former Sacramento State softball star, whose blonde braid hung out from her orange protective helmet Tuesday, became the first female coach in the big leagues when she was hired for Giants manager Gabe Kapler's staff in January 2020. She immediately impressed everyone in the front office with her initiative and has worked heavily on baserunning and outfield defense.

The baseball Hall of Fame and Museum already received a jersey from Nakken's moment two years ago to go to Cooperstown, New York, and now the Hall might be reaching out once more.

At Sacramento State from 2009-2012, Nakken was a three-time all-conference player at first base and four-time Academic All American. She went on to earn a master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco in 2015 after interning with the Giants’ baseball operations department a year earlier.

From Day One with the Giants, Nakken embraced her role as an example for girls and women that they can do anything.

“It’s a big deal," she said. “I feel a great sense of responsibility and I feel it’s my job to honor those who have helped me to where I am.”

