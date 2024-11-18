Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito vs. the Bucs, AP source says

Breaking: Deputies seek help identifying Darke County Dollar General robbery suspect

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Lennart Preiss)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Lennart Preiss)
Nation & World
By TOM CANAVAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are benching struggling quarterback Daniel Jones and will start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to break a five-game losing streak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Giants hadn't announced the switch; coach Brian Daboll was expected to announce it later in the day.

Daboll had hinted there might be a change after the Giants (2-8) headed into their bye week following an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) in Germany on Nov. 10.

The 27-year-old Jones has 10 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season, including two in the red zone in the 20-17 loss in Munich. He is 3-13 in his last 16 starts and New York ranks last in the league in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game.

Jones got a four-year, $160 million contract after leading the Giants to a surprising playoff appearance in Daboll's first season in 2022. He saw limited action last season because of a neck injury and later an ACL tear.

He played behind a terrible offensive line in 2023 and has been inconsistent this season. DeVito had been listed as the third quarterback every game this season but jumped ahead of veteran Drew Lock, largely because the New Jersey product nicknamed “Tommy Cutlets" was 3-3 as a rookie free agent starter out of Illinois after Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were hurt.

The Giants have seven games left and there is a chance Jones may not start again. The Giants are in line to have a high draft pick and likely will take a quarterback.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

