Giants' Cueto out with cold, Wood tests positive for virus

Second baseman Tommy La Stella was also a late scratch for the series opener with tightness in his left side.

Lefty reliever José Álvarez replaced Cueto to start Monday and the Giants also added some pitching depth by claiming José Quintana from the Angels.

With infielder Donovan Solano already dealing with COVID-19 and quarantining at a hotel in New York, Kapler said he would speak to the team about being even more vigilant going forward with precautions such as wearing masks indoors — and even outside when necessary, as some players were doing when they took the field for batting practice as “we all have kind of ramped up the sensitivity level,” according to Kapler.

“I think it's a real concern. That doesn't make us unique in any way,” Kapler said. “We know that a lot of clubs have dealt with the virus and dealt with it successfully. I also am confident that there are other clubs that are dealing with similar circumstances and challenges now and we're just going to do our best under the circumstances. We've done a really good job this season of adapting and adjusting.”

The Giants returned home from a road trip through New York and Atlanta with the best record in the majors at 84-46.

San Francisco recalled right-hander John Brebbia and infielder Jason Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento.

