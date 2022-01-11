Giants fire Joe Judge as coach after 10-23 record in 2 years

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision,” Mara said.

The new general manager will hire a coach.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager,” said Mara upon Gettleman’s retirement. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”

