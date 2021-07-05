Giants' Kevin Gausman allows first vs St. Louis hit in 7th

Gausman — named an All-Star on Sunday — issued a one-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and didn’t allow another baserunner until Matt Carpenter walked with one out in the fifth. Gausman turned an inning-ending double play getting Harrison Bader to fly out and Carpenter was caught off first.

Third baseman Wilmer Flores made a nifty diving stop of Edmundo Sosa’s hard grounder to start the sixth and fired to first to catch the speedy runner.