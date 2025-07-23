Giants open camp with Jaxson Dart in the spotlight but Russell Wilson still starting quarterback

“These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” Daboll said.

Wilson took all the first-team snaps in the first practice of camp, with Dart and journeyman Jameis Winston alternating going second and third. Dart threw an interception his first throw of 11-on-11 team drills, Wilson told his younger teammate to focus on the next play and the rookie's subsequent throw went for a touchdown.

“I think they’re working well together,” veteran defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “Russ is a great leader, Jameis is a great leader and I see them talking to him a lot. Russ handles his business really well, so for (Dart) to learn from that and them to be unselfish to teach that to him, it’s only on an up trajectory."

There's little direction to go but up for the Giants, who tied for the worst record in the NFL last season at 3-14. That is one reason fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen turned over the quarterback part of the roster almost completely — with local cult hero Tommy DeVito the lone holdover.

Wilson at age 36 got a contract for this season worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. And New York traded a second-round pick and two third-rounders to move up to take Dart 25th, several weeks after signing Winston.

Scouting Dart from afar at Mississippi and watching him up close in offseason workouts, the Giants like what they're witnessing so far.

“You saw leadership, you saw arm talent, you saw athleticism and he’s a rookie,” Schoen said. “He’s got a long way to go, and he’s got a really good supporting cast in there to help. We’ve got a really good coaching staff as well, so he’s in a good spot right now.”

That spot is in reserve, though Daboll would not say if the backup job is up for grabs between Dart and Winston. Only that when the season starts on Sept. 7 at NFC East rival Washington, Wilson will be under center if healthy.

Asked about that certainty, Wilson said he's “always just focused on being the best version of myself every day.”

A teammate two seasons ago in Denver, tight end Chris Manhertz believes Wilson is qualified to handle this situation thanks to “all the traits of a good quarterback.”

“Attention to detail, great leader and that kind of leadership kind of permeates throughout the whole offense, the whole team,” Manhertz said. “He’s been in this league for a while, and he’s had a lot of success in this league and it’s not an accident. A lot of the things that he has a quarterback, like getting everybody on the same page, leading the charge, leading by example — all of those things are kind of contagious.”

Malik Nabers' toe saga

The toe injury that kept standout receiver Malik Nabers off the field this spring has healed enough that he was full go for the start of his second pro training camp. But Nabers said he does not know if it eventually will go away or even if surgery might be needed.

“(There has been) talk about it, just never really came to a complete thought in mind for me to do it,” Nabers said. “But I’ve been managing it well, been running around feeling pretty good. Everything has been going good with the rehab, so my toe’s feeling better. I’m just happy to be out there with my guys.”

Nabers in his impressive rookie year ranked fifth in the league with 109 catches and seventh with 1,204 yards. With big expectations on him, he said the toe ailment will be watched and handled throughout camp.

“It’s something that I’ve got to take up with Dabes and the guys upstairs and the training staff, but I think we’ve got a great plan,” Nabers said.

Andrew Thomas by Week 1?

While Nabers and Lawrence, among others, receiving no injury designation to start camp was good news on the health front, starting left tackle Andrew Thomas landed on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from surgery in October to repair a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

Schoen said Thomas “should be ready for the opener” but left the door open for a longer recovery period.

“Things change: You can never be 100%, but we’re going to take it day by day with him," Schoen said. “When he is ready, he’ll be out there, but we anticipate him to be ready for the opener.”

