Giants rally in 9th for 2nd straight night to beat Dodgers

Wade then hit a sinking liner to right field that dropped just in front of newly acquired Billy McKinney, giving San Francisco a 5-3 advantage. Jansen was lifted to a chorus of boos for the second straight night.

Jansen (1-4) fell to 21 for 26 in save opportunities. He has allowed seven runs on seven hits with four walks in one inning over the past two games.

José Álvarez (4-1) got the win and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Will Smith hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Walker Buehler allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings for the Dodgers.

The teams have a three-game series beginning Tuesday in San Francisco before playing their final series of the season Sept. 3-5.

The game was tied at 1 in the fourth when Smith drove a sinker from Anthony DeSclafani to center for his 13th of the season. It was the second time Smith went deep in the series. He hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning Tuesday to give the Dodgers an 8-6 victory.

Buehler tied his season high by going 7 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine and allowed five hits. Buehler — who has a 2.05 career ERA against the Giants — has gone at least six innings in all but one of his last 22 starts dating to last season, including the postseason.

DeSclafani yielded two runs on six hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first when Wade scored on Mike Yastrzemski's sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers evened it in the first when the first three batters got base hits off DeSclafani, including Justin Turner's single to drive in Chris Taylor.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) will begin running the bases this weekend. ... 2B Tommy La Stella (left hamstring strain, right thumb) went 2 for 2 and RHP Aaron Sanchez (right bicep tightness) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings during rehab assignments at Triple-A Sacramento.

Dodgers: RHPs Corey Knebel (right lat strain) and Jimmy Nelson (back) both pitched an inning during a simulated game. Roberts said Nelson could be activated during this weekend's series against Colorado, while Knebel could go out on a rehab assignment next week.

UP NEXT

Giants: Begin a nine-game homestand Friday against Pittsburgh. RHP Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.01 ERA) has gone 0-2 in his last three starts and will be opposed by Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31.

Dodgers: Continue their homestand against Colorado on Friday. LHP David Price (4-0, 3.12 ERA) allowed one run in four innings last Sunday against the Rockies. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 5.99) takes the mound for Colorado.

San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., right, steals third base next to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures after hitting a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watches from the dugout before the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, celebrates at home plate next to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey after Smith's two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith follows through on his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez