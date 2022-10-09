Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but couldn't get any points on the board in the second half. Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis for first-half scoring strikes.

The Giants entered the game as the NFL's top rushing offense, but struggled to run the ball early, falling behind 17-3 after Lazard's 4-yard touchdown reception and Lewis' 2-yard catch in the end zone when Rodgers found the veteran tight end wide open.

Early on, Jones seemed to be limited by his sprained ankle and wasn't a threat to run in the first half. Barkley then took a direct snap for a 40-yard gain to the Giants 38, bringing the offense to life, and the Giants used some trickery to get the ball in the end zone.

From the shotgun, Jones ran right, pitched it to Barkley, who then pitched to Daniel Bellinger. The rookie tight end avoided a tackle and ran it in to close the gap to 17-10.

But 1:15 on the clock was enough for Rodgers to lead the Packers into field-goal range. Mason Crosby connected from 48 yards as time expired in the half to give the Packers a 20-10 lead.

Barkley, who briefly left the game with a shoulder issue, finished with 70 yards on 13 carries. Jones carried 10 times for 37 yards.

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards.

Randall Cobb led Green Bay with seven receptions for 99 yards.

TRAVEL PACK

Unlike most London games, the crowd Sunday was distinctively green or blue — mostly the former. Typically, fans come dressed in whatever team jersey they have, regardless of who is playing. Not this time. Midwest accents were apparent on public transportation to the stadium, though British fans still comprise the overwhelming majority of the crowd. The reliability of traveling Packers fans is the main reason why Green Bay was the last NFL team to play an international game — other teams never wanted to give up a home game against the Packers.

British and European fans are buzzing about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's comments Saturday. At a fan forum in London, Goodell mentioned the idea of a full European division of teams: “That's part of what we’re doing. We’re trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise, because it would be easier as a division.”

He said London could “undoubtedly” support two franchises, not just one.

In 2007, the Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in the first regular-season game played in London.

INJURIES

Giants: FB Chris Myarick walked off after Barkley's 40-yard run in the second quarter with an ankle injury. DL Leonard Williams was inactive with a knee injury.

Packers: WR Christian Watson left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday; bye in Week 9.

Packers: The New York Jets visit Lambeau Field on Sunday; bye in Week 14.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung