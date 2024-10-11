Giants WR Malik Nabers to miss 2nd straight game with a concussion

Nabers was out for the Giants' win at Seattle last week.

The final official injury report will be released later in the day.

However, Daboll provided a few other updates including that running back Devin Singletary and starting left guard Jon Runyan will both practice in some capacity.

Singletary is dealing with a groin injury while Runyan had not practiced this week due to an illness.

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who made the big return for a touchdown last week on Isaiah Simmons' blocked field goal, is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status is up in the air. The Giants will see how Ford-Wheaton responds in practice before deciding if he will play Sunday night against the Bengals.

New York (2-3) has a chance to move to .500 on the season against Cincinnati, which fell to 1-4 after a 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens last week.

___

