Mayor says fuel slick from Gibraltar reaches Spanish coast

A government spokesman said there had been no further seepage of heavy fuel since Thursday and that the situation was under control.

The spokesman, who was not authorized to be named publicly, said the ship had been carrying 250 tons of diesel and still had 183 tons of heavy fuel oil and 27 tons of lubricant oil in its tanks.

The heavy fuel oil is potentially more damaging to the environment and more difficult to extract, raising concerns in Spain and Gibraltar for marine life and tourism in the area.

Fabian Picardo, the head of Gibraltar’s government, told Spain’s Cadena SER radio that work would begin on removing the heavy fuel after the diesel is fully extracted.

The usually busy port of Gibraltar remains closed, but the neighboring Algeciras port in Spain is fully operational.

The 178-meter (584-foot), Tuvalu-registered OS 35 was carrying a cargo of steel bars. The LNG carrier with which it collided sustained little damage. No one was injured in the collision.

The captain of the damaged ship has been detained for allegedly not obeying Gibraltar port orders initially after the collision.

Combined Shape Caption The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday, lies on the seabed, off Catalan bay to prevent it from sinking in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar. A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Combined Shape Caption Fuel is transferred by a pipe to a small orange boat as a precaution from the stricken Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar. A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)