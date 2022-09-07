Gibraltar to reopen port after ship fuel spill emergency

Fishing in the area has been prohibited. Several Gibraltar beaches and one in Spain temporarily prohibited bathing.

The Gibraltar government said Wednesday there were no reports of significant amounts of oil reaching the coast.

Operations to remove the remaining fuel and other material from the ship are continuing. Authorities are still studying what to do with the ship structure once those operations are completed.

Gibraltar said the 178-meter (584-foot), Tuvalu-registered OS 35 was carrying 250 tons of diesel. After the initial spill it still had 183 tons of fuel oil and 27 tons of lubricant oil in its tanks.

The ship was carrying a cargo of steel bars when it collided with a liquefied natural gas carrier. The second ship sustained little damage. No one was injured in the collision.

Gibraltar, a British territory located on southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, is a busy shipping and fuel supply port.