BreakingNews
Agencies prepare for problem gambling surge when sports betting is legal
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gift from Ukraine explodes at Polish police headquarters

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
Poland's Interior Ministry says that a gift that a Polish police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A gift that a Polish police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, causing the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries, the Polish Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday morning at 7:50 a.m., the ministry said. It did not specify what object the Polish commander received as a present during the working visit to Ukraine.

The commander met with leaders of the Ukrainian Police and Emergency Situations Service on Sunday and Monday, the ministry said.

Following the explosion, "the Polish side has asked the Ukrainian side to provide relevant explanations,” it said.

It added that the police commander has been in a hospital since Wednesday for observation, while the civilian employee did not require hospitalization.

Poland is an ally of Ukraine and has been offering it different forms of support since Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Poland has sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and accepted large numbers of refugees.

In Other News
1
UN peacekeeper killed after attack in southern Lebanon
2
Tesla stock slips as Musk sells another $3.58B of its shares
3
Tennis legend Becker freed from UK prison, faces deportation
4
Norway central bank raises key rate to fight inflation
5
Retail sales drop at start of key holiday shopping season
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top