Gig economy shifts: Spain makes delivery riders employees

The Spanish government agreed on the new law with the country’s main business groups and trade union confederations.

But the law, which is expected to come into force within months, was quickly contested by an association of digital platforms providing food delivery services and by some riders who prefer the flexibility of being self-employed.

The Association of Service Platforms said that the rule on disclosing algorithms is “a measure which undoubtedly will have a very negative effect on the development of the digital economy in Spain.”

The rule is “an assault on the most basic principles of the freedom to do business and intellectual property rights,” the association said in a statement.

The legislation was drawn up after Spain’s Supreme Court ruled last September that food delivery riders are employees, not self-employed workers, in a case brought by a former rider for Glovo.

London-based Deliveroo urged the Spanish government to think again, warning in a statement that the measures “will lead to less work for riders, will hurt the restaurant sector and will restrict the areas where platforms can operate.”

Uber, which operates the Uber Eats service, said it is “fully committed to raising the standard of work and giving independent workers more benefits while preserving flexibility and control.” An Uber statement noted that thousands of couriers had recently protested across Spain to demand they be allowed to remain independent.