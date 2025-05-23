Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder overwhelm Timberwolves again, win 118-103 for 2-0 West finals lead

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Nation & World
By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points a day after being named the NBA's MVP, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overwhelmed the Minnesota Timberwolves again, winning 118-103 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 21 field goals and 13 of 15 free throws after receiving his MVP trophy from Commissioner Adam Silver before the game. He also had eight assists and three steals.

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's Lu Dort was named first-team all defense and Williams was named second-team all-defense earlier in the day. They helped anchor a unit that held Minnesota to 41.4% shooting.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points but it took him 26 shots to get them. Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points and Nickeil Walker-Alexander added 17 for the Timberwolves.

Game 3 is Saturday in Minneapolis.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the first half, then made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining to help Oklahoma City take a 58-50 lead. He scored 19 points before the break.

In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the paint and threw up a wild shot that went in as he was fouled by his cousin, Alexander-Walker. Gilgeous-Alexander made the free throw to give the Thunder a 73-64 lead.

A lob by Cason Wallace to Holmgren for a two-handed jam on a fast break put Oklahoma City up 82-65 late in the third quarter. The Thunder took a 93-71 advantage into the fourth.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, left, presents the Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player trophy to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander prior to Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series between against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, center, fights for the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, left, and forward Jalen Williams during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, top, goes up for a basket agains Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

