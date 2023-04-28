Gillum trial: Jurors deliberate after closing arguments

Gillum faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence, although, under federal sentencing guidelines, he is likely to get far less than the maximum.

A public relations executive and Gillum adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, has also been charged in the case.

Gillum, 43, a former Tallahassee mayor, sought to become the first Black governor in Florida history when he took on DeSantis in 2018. Gillum lost by less than 34,000 votes to DeSantis, triggering an automatic recount.