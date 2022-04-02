Ginobili, Hardaway among 8 new Hall of Fame inductees

Hardaway played 15 NBA seasons and was a five-time All-Star in the 1990s. Huggins is currently coaching at West Virginia.

Cash, who already has been elected to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, is currently an executive with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans. She won two NCAA national titles with Connecticut and a WNBA title with Detroit. She also worked as an executive with the WNBA's New York Liberty.

Karl played in the NBA for five seasons in San Antonio before coaching for 27 years, during which he won 1,175 games — placing him sixth all-time. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2013.

Huggins has more than 900 NCAA wins in a college coaching career that began in 1977 and is currently at West Virginia.

Whalen is a five-time WNBA All-Star and four-time champion. She is now the head coach at Minnesota, where she also played in college.

Stanley, who is currently a WNBA head coach with Indiana, has spent 45 years in coaching, including 22 years at the college level with Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Stanford and California. She was WNBA coach of the year in 2022, when she also was elected to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Evans officiated more than 1,900 regular season games, along with 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games and four NBA All-Star games from 1973 to 2001. He also was the NBA's Assistant Supervisor of Officials for three years after stepping away from on-court officiating.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption FILE - Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway looks out into the crowd during a timeout in the first quarter in a game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1999 at the Miami Arena in Miami. NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among five new Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were WNBA great Swin Cash, former NBA coach George Karl and long-time college coach Bob Huggins. They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: WILFREDO LEE Credit: WILFREDO LEE Caption FILE - Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway looks out into the crowd during a timeout in the first quarter in a game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1999 at the Miami Arena in Miami. NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among five new Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were WNBA great Swin Cash, former NBA coach George Karl and long-time college coach Bob Huggins. They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: WILFREDO LEE Credit: WILFREDO LEE

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, photograph, former NBA head coach George Karl talks about his new book, "Furious George," during an interview before a book signing event at a book store in east Denver. NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among five new Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were WNBA great Swin Cash, former NBA coach George Karl and long-time college coach Bob Huggins. They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, photograph, former NBA head coach George Karl talks about his new book, "Furious George," during an interview before a book signing event at a book store in east Denver. NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among five new Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were WNBA great Swin Cash, former NBA coach George Karl and long-time college coach Bob Huggins. They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption FILE - West Virginia coach Bob Huggins talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among five new Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were Huggins, WNBA great Swin Cash, former NBA coach George Karl. They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption FILE - West Virginia coach Bob Huggins talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among five new Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were Huggins, WNBA great Swin Cash, former NBA coach George Karl. They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel