Ginsburg's body will lie in repose at Supreme Court

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the court's iconic steps in front of the building.

Public viewing is expected to last from 11 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT Thursday, the court said. Congress made similar arrangements for a public viewing outside the Capitol after the death of Rep. John Lewis in July.