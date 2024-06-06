Giraffe's nibble turns into airborne safari adventure for Texas toddler

The family had stopped to feed a giraffe when it grabbed Paisley's shirt with its mouth and lifted her several feet. Paisley's mother was in the pickup bed with her and shouted, prompting the giraffe to drop the toddler into her arms unhurt. Video of the encounter taken from the car behind went viral.

“Paisley was holding the bag and the giraffe went to go get the bag, not get her, but ended up getting her shirt too and picking her up,” Jason Toten, the girl's father, told television station KWTX.

“My heart stopped, my stomach dropped … it scared me," Toten said.

The family then took the girl to the shop and bought her a toy giraffe.

Park rules when the family visited allowed riding in an open truck bed as long as an adult was riding with any children. The park on Thursday changed its safety rules to require everyone to stay inside their vehicles with doors closed.