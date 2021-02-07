Glacier breaks in India's north, flooding power plant, homes

A portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, damaging the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga hydropower projects, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Pandey said at least 150 people were working at the two power plants and their fate was unknown. He said three bodies were recovered near a tunnel of the Dhauliganga project, where at least 16 workers remained trapped.