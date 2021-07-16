Gladiator costume-clad rioter arrested; filmed melee for mom

“I don’t think you want to be here, Mom,” Entrekin said in another video from inside the ransacked Senate Parliamentarian’s office. “I mean you do want to be here, but in spirit.”

While Entrekin claimed that he was herded into the building by the crowd, the FBI said security video shows Entrekin didn’t appear to be pushed into the Capitol. And when he left the building and re-entered it, investigators said Entrekin didn’t appear to be pushed forced in against his will, according to court records.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer for Entrekin, and he doesn’t have a listed phone number.

Entrekin, who was arrested Thursday in Cottonwood on two misdemeanor charges, is among more than 500 people charged with federal crimes in the Jan. 6 attack.

At least eighteen people have pleaded guilty, including two members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group who admitted to conspiring with other extremists to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.