Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on

International pressure against Moscow mounted and its isolation grew as the 47-nation Council of Europe, the continent's foremost human rights body, expelled Russia. And the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, ordered it to stop attacking Ukraine, though there was little hope it would comply.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation in Ukraine is unfolding “successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans,” and he decried Western sanctions against Moscow. He accused the West of trying to "squeeze us, to put pressure on us, to turn us into a weak, dependent country.”

Hopes for diplomatic progress to end the war rose after Zelenskyy acknowledged Tuesday in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining NATO. Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as a threat to Russia.

Lavrov welcomed Zelenskyy’s comment and said “the businesslike spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue.”

“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said on Russian TV. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the sides were discussing a possible compromise for a Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.

Prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough were highly uncertain, however, given the gulf between Ukraine's demand that the invading forces withdraw completely and Russia's suspected aim of replacing Kyiv's Westward-looking government with a pro-Moscow regime.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied Russian claims Ukraine was open to adopting a model of neutrality comparable to Sweden or Austria. Podolyak said Ukraine needs powerful allies and "clearly defined security guarantees” to keep it safe.

Another source of dispute is the status of Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, and the separatist-held Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia recognizes as independent. Ukraine considers both part of its territory.

In going before Congress, Zelenskyy said that Russia "has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.”

President Joe Biden has resisted Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine or establish a no-fly zone over the country because of the danger of triggering war between the U.S. and Russia.

The fighting has sent more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine, by the United Nations' estimate. The U.N. reported that over 700 civilians have been confirmed killed but that the real number is higher.

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, arrived in Ukraine to try to obtain greater access for aid groups and increased protection of civilians.

Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tons of aid, including medical supplies, blankets, water and over 5,200 body bags to help “ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner."

Nowhere has suffered more than Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov. Local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people.

Bodies have been buried in trenches, and more corpses lay in the streets and in a hospital basement. Using the flashlight on his cellphone to illuminate the basement, Dr. Valeriy Drengar pulled back a blanket to show the body of an infant 22 days old. Other wrapped bodies also appeared to be children, given their size.

“These are the people we could not save,” Drengar said.

With humanitarian aid unable to get in amid the constant bombardment, people burn scraps of furniture to warm their hands and cook the little food still available.

Nearly 30,000 people managed to escape the city on Tuesday in thousands of vehicles by way of a humanitarian corridor, city officials said.

But local authorities said Russian forces had taken hundreds of people hostage at a Mariupol hospital and were using it as a firing position. Officials said the troops forced about 400 people from nearby homes into the Regional Intensive Care Hospital and were using them and roughly 100 patients and staff as human shields.

Kyiv regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces had intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs and a highway leading west, and across the capital region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing."

Ten people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.

Ukraine also appeared to have successes, with satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press showing helicopters and vehicles ablaze at the Russian-held Kherson airport and air base after a suspected Ukrainian strike on Tuesday.

Caption People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Damaged military ammunition in a military truck in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear Tuesday that the 30-nation military alliance is set to radically change its security stance in Europe in response to Russia's war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption Ukrainian firefighters work by a destroyed apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak to the U.S. Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Caption People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces stands next to his APC in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear Tuesday that the 30-nation military alliance is set to radically change its security stance in Europe in response to Russia's war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption In this photo released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a market hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A police officer shows the covered bodies of people killed by shelling at hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine as they help to relocate goods from a destroyed by shelling market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, center right, speaks with Denmark's Defense Minister Trine Bramsen, center left, during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in NATO defense ministers format at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear Tuesday that the 30-nation military alliance is set to radically change its security stance in Europe in response to Russia's war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption Protestors hold signs regarding Ukraine as they stand outside the security perimeter during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. In talks at NATO's Brussels headquarters, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterparts are weighing what defenses to erect on the organization's eastern flank, from Estonia in the north through Latvia, Lithuania and Poland down to Bulgaria and Romania on the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy) Credit: Sylvain Plazy

Caption Ukrainian children, who fled from war in Ukraine, draw in a reception center, where they are staying with their mothers in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski