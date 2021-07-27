GLIMPSES: At Olympic beaches, surf's definitely up

The storm is a major win for competitive surfing, given that Tsurigasaki Beach is not generally known for powerful waves, according to Olympic surfing forecaster Kurt Korte. The beach is popular for surfing in Japan — but is hardly a world class location like Hawaii or Tahiti.

Surfers again had powerful waves from the storm but were gifted Tuesday with rain that tamed the winds — as ideal a forecast as could be expected this time of year for this beach.