GLIMPSES: Britain's Johnson rides rails to meet Amtrak Joe

“You came down on Amtrak, is that right?” Biden said.

Johnson replied that he, in fact, did. “And you are a living deity on Amtrak, I can tell you,” he replied.

Biden joked that he has traveled so many miles on Amtrak — millions, he says an Amtrak conductor once told him — that “if I were a conductor I'd be No. 1 in seniority.”

“I thought they should name the railroad after me or something,” the president added.

Johnson quickly noted: “They named the station after you. It's big news.”

Amtrak renamed its Wilmington station after Biden in 2011, when he was vice president. Johnson's train would have stopped there on the way to Washington.

Johnson told Biden that he shares his “belief in transport infrastructure, particularly trains.”

As part of his nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, Biden has proposed what the White House says would be the largest investment in U.S. passenger rail service since Amtrak was created 50 years ago.

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon