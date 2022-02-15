GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.
Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: Will burglar alarms still work after 3G shutdown?
2
Kenyan lawyer goes on ICC trial in witness tampering case
3
All eyes on Valieva as Olympic women's figure skating begins
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war
5
Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy