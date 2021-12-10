Global race to patch critical computer bug

The vulnerability in the Apache Software Foundation module was discovered Nov. 24 by the Chinese tech giant Alibaba, the foundation said. Meyers expected computer emergency response teams to have a busy weekend trying to identify all impacted machines. The hunt is complicated by the fact that affected software can be in programs provided by third parties.

The flaw's exploitation was apparently first discovered in Minecraft, an online game hugely popular with kids and owned by Microsoft.

Meyers and security expert Marcus Hutchins said Minecraft users had already been using it to execute programs on the computers of other users by pasting a short message in a chat box.

Microsoft said it had issued a software update for Minecraft users and “customers who apply the fix are protected.”

Researchers reported finding evidence the vulnerability could be exploited in servers run by companies including Apple, Amazon, Twitter and Cloudflare.

Cloudflare's Sullivan said there we no indication his company's servers had been compromised. Apple, Amazon and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.