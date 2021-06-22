US stocks open mostly lower ahead of testimony from Powell

The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was mostly unchanged.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress later Tuesday on the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Investors remain focused on the issue of inflation and will be listening closely to Powell's comments on this issue. The U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic quickly as vaccines have rolled out, but it’s caused prices for basic materials to rise noticeably in recent months.