Global shares mixed on caution after modest US gains

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 5,591.22 and Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 14,004.17. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 6,548.01. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% to 30,638.5. S&P 500 futures were also up by nearly 0.1%, at 3,826.62.

Also on market players’ minds is the global vaccine rollout, which is becoming more organized in the U.S., but has yet to play out in much of Asia, except for China, where the pandemic started.