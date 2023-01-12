Wall Street in holding pattern ahead of key inflation data

The Fed has said repeatedly it plans to raise its key overnight interest rate further, past its current perch sitting in a range of 4.25% to 4.50%. At the start of 2022, rates were essentially zero.

Stocks began 2023 with gains driven by hopes that cooling inflation and a slowing economy may lead the Federal Reserve to ease off its steep interest rate hikes. Such increases can help stamp out high inflation, but they also slow the economy and raise the risk of a recession while hurting prices for stocks and other investments.

In addition to the Fed focus, this week marks the start of the earnings season and a look at how major U.S. corporations closed out 2022. Bank of America, Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth will release quarterly performance figures Friday.

In Europe at midday, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.9%, while Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 each rose 0.8%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 wobbled finished little changed at 26,449.82, up less than 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.2% to 7,280.40. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.2% to 2,365.10. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% to 21,514.10, recouping earlier losses, while the Shanghai Composite rose less than 0.1% to 3,163.45.

Japan’s Finance Ministry reported the country’s current account returned to the black in November for the first time in two months, reflecting a slimming of the trade deficit as the yen regained value against the U.S. dollar and other currencies.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.02 to $78.43 a barrel. It jumped $2.29 to 77.41 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, advanced $1.14to $83.81 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 130.68 Japanese yen from 132.44 yen. The euro cost $1.0762, inching up from $1.0757.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, the S&P 500 climbed 1.3% and the Dow industrials rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.8%.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.

